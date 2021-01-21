Local Test Iowa Hours Changing

The Test Iowa site in Algona adjusted the testing schedule to Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The process for receiving a COVID-19 test through Test Iowa remains unchanged. Individuals who wish to get tested through Test Iowa site must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com and call Kossuth County Public Health (Kossuth Regional Health Center Community Health) at 515-295-4430 after the online assessment is complete to set up an appointment. Walk-ins are not allowed. For more information about Test Iowa please visit www.testiowa.com or call 515-295-4430.