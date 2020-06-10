Local schools' graduation plans come into focus

Local schools' graduation plans are coming into focus.

Bishop Garrigan's graduation is Sunday, June 21, 2-3 p.m. The ceremony will be held on the football field (Conway Field). Only parents and graduates will attend and they will wear masks.

West Bend-Mallard's graduation is Sunday, June 28, starting at 2:30 and going for roughly an hour in the main gymnasium. Seniors will be given 10 tickets and they can invite whoever they would like. (Only allowing people into graduation if they have a ticket.) WBM will spread the chairs and will encourage people to wear masks.

At this time, the Advance has not received information from North Union High School.