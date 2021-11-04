Local organizations offer anti-suicide training

ALGONA—Suicide is among the top five leading causes of death for Iowans between the ages of 10 and 54 years old. Additionally, over five times as many people died by suicide in 2019 than in alcohol related motor vehicle accidents – the most recent data suggests little to no improvement in suicide trends as Iowans continue to recover from the lasting effects of the pandemic.

In response to this continuing impact, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Kossuth County, Care Connections of Northern Iowa, and the Eyerly Ball Mobile Crisis Response Team are teaming up to offer “Question. Persuade. Refer” (QPR) training to community members in Kossuth County and the surrounding area. QPR is a suicide prevention program that teaches participants three steps to help save a life from suicide.

Kossuth County

“In Kossuth County, we have rural isolation and a lack of mental health services, and are also feeling the impact of COVID-19, creating the perfect storm,” said Sandy Pelzer, Children’s Services coordinator with Care Connections of Northern Iowa.

“As citizens and professionals of Kossuth County, it’s more important than ever to be trained in QPR.”

Training sessions

Two QPR trainings will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

An in-person training will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Water’s Edge Nature Center north of Algona. Lunch will be provided for participants, courtesy of Care Connections of Northern Iowa.

An online training will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. via Zoom.

Community members and leaders, school staff, law enforcement, healthcare workers, business owners, and other concerned individuals are invited to attend. “

The advantage of living in a close knit county, like Kossuth, is the ability to be helped by a familiar face, which makes this training even more beneficial,” says Anna Miller, service coordinator with Care Connections of Northern Iowa.

To register, go to extension.iastate.edu/kossuth. There is no cost to attend. An additional set of trainings will be offered in January of 2022 for agribusiness professionals, agriculture lenders and bankers, veterinarians, vet techs, commodity group members, producers, farm families.

Other resources

Iowa Concern, offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. To reach Iowa Concern, call 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available. Or, visit the website, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/, to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Or, email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.

COVID Recovery Iowa offers a variety of services to anyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual counselors and consultants provide counseling, family finance consultation, farm financial consultation, referral information and help finding resources for any Iowan seeking personal support. Iowans of all ages may join groups online for activities and learn creative strategies for coping with the effects of the pandemic. COVID Recovery Iowa will announce upcoming programs on the website and via all social media to help Iowans build coping skills, resilience and emotional support. To request support, go to https://www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org.

Your Life Iowa, offered by the Iowa Department of Public Health, offers free, confidential support with problems related to alcohol, drugs, gambling, suicidal thoughts or mental health. With a toll-free number, text and live chat capabilities, Your Life Iowa services are available 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. To reach Your Life Iowa, call 855-581-8111, text 855-895-8398, or visit www.yourlifeiowa.org.

211 is a free, comprehensive information and referral line linking Iowa residents to health and human service programs, community services, disaster services and governmental programs. This service is collaborating with the Iowa Department of Public Health to provide confidential assistance, stress counseling, education and referral services related to COVID-19 concerns.