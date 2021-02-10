Local nonprofits seek funds from Algona; street bid comes in low; daycare funding OK'd

ALGONA—Seven community organizations requested funds from the city of Algona for the next budget year. Some of their representatives provided information about their activities and details about their requests during a city council work session Monday evening, Feb. 8.

Six of the seven asked for the same amount received a year ago: The Algona Family YMCA, the Active Senior Citizens of Algona (senior center), the Kossuth County C.A.R.E. Team, Kossuth County Food Pantry, the Crisis Intervention Center and the Northwest Iowa RSVP. Stinson Prairie Arts Council has not previously requested funds but did for next year.

The requests totaled $55,700.

Also, the city received good news on a couple of capital improvement projects that came in a combined quarter of a million dollars under estimates, and took steps to support a potential daycare business with a loan during a special meeting and work session Monday evening, Feb. 8.

