Local marching bands get ready for Band Day

Marching bands across the area are busily preparing for the beginning of marching band season. For some bands, the season will be kicked off at the Band Day Festival in Algona, held next weekend on Saturday, Sept. 30 and for others, it will begin a week prior.

Algona High School and Bishop Garrigan High School band directors offered some insight into what goes into preparing for the whirlwind season.

For more on this article, please see the Sept. 21 issue of Kossuth County Advance.