Home / Home

Local marching bands get ready for Band Day

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 1:28pm admin1
By: 
Alyssa Larson

Marching bands across the area are busily preparing for the beginning of marching band season. For some bands, the season will be kicked off at the Band Day Festival in Algona, held next weekend on Saturday, Sept. 30 and for others, it will begin a week prior.

Algona High School and Bishop Garrigan High School band directors offered some insight into what goes into preparing for the whirlwind season.

 

For more on this article, please see the Sept. 21 issue of Kossuth County Advance.

 

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here