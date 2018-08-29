Local family owns Heritage Farm

A local family from Whittemore is the owners of a farm in Decatur County, Iowa, which was designated as a Heritage Farm recently by the Iowa Department of Agriculture. A Heritage Farm is one that has been in the same family for 150 years or more.

Mary Cash Straub, who died in April, was the owner of the farm for the past 32 years, when she inherited a one-third interest in the farm from her father, John D. Cash, in 1986. Shortly after that she and her husband, Joe Straub, purchased the two-thirds interest owned by John D. Cash's brothers. After Mary died in April her 14 children inherited ownership of the farm from her.

