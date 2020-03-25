Local donations of supplies sought for medical personnel

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Kossuth County officials are asking for donations of supplies to aid local first responders and health providers as the battle against COVID-19 continues.

Dave Penton, Kossuth County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) coordinator, said there is a need for disposable gloves, masks, carpentry face shields, gowns and Tyvek protective suits.

He said, “If anyone has these items, please donate them to Kossuth County. These supplies are needed for first responders who cannot always maintain a six-foot social distance when interacting with those diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Residents can leave donations at the white trailer near the entrance of the Algona High School football field, near the intersection of Chubb and Sample streets.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you experience symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or live in or recently visited an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19, call your primary care physical before visiting a clinic. If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, seek medical attention immediately. Those signs include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. The list is not all-inclusive and a medical provider should be consulted for any other symptoms that are concerning.

Penton said Kossuth County officials will ask persons interacting with first responders, if feasible, whether they are sick with a fever or respiratory illness.

“If someone says he or she has been sick or is visibly ill, such as sneezing and coughing, first responders will put on a mask and gloves before interacting with them,” Penton said.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in Kossuth County was reported Sunday, March 22.