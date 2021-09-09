Local displays honor fallen soldiers

ALGONA—ALGONA—Across the United States - including Algona - eating and drinking establishments set up tables with 13 untouched drinks to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier were “killed as the result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations,” according to a press release from the Department of Defense.

