Local Coronavirus Impacts

The Kossuth County Advance will continue to post information regarding impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus on local events and activities as they are received.

Also, press releases at the end of this include: Kossuth Regional Health Center cancelation and changes in operations;Sioux City Diocese announcement on Mass, cancelation of events.

Announced Friday, March 13:

Kossuth Regional Health Center canceled $5 jewelry sale on March 26, and suspended its Auxiliary program for safety of its members. See press release below.

• Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will hold a special session Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m., to discuss continuity of operations with heads of county departments due to the virus.

• The storm spotter training scheduled for March 31 in Wesley has been canceled.

Announced Thursday, March 12:

• Kossuth County activated its Emergency Operation Center. The team includes representatives from Kossuth County Emergency Management, Kossuth Regional Health Center, Kossuth County Public Health, local law enforcement, Kossuth County schools, Kossuth County Board of Supervisors and others as needed.

The group coordinates efforts to plan and prepare for needs in the region as COVID 19 continues to evolve.

• The Iowa High School Athletic Association is limiting attendance to just 100 people representing Bishop Garrigan High School - and other schools - at Friday's state championship games. The general public is not being allowed into Wells Fargo Arena.

• The Wesley First Responders fish fry scheduled for March 20 has been postponed.

KRHC Announcements

KRHC cancels Jewelry Sale and other events - updated visitor restrictions and volunteer program suspended

In the interest of putting the safety of patients, employees and community members first, Kossuth Regional Health Center has decided to postpone all events scheduled to be held at the hospital, enact additional visitor restrictions and temporarily suspend the Auxiliary volunteer program.

"We are acting out of an abundance of caution and want to do everything we can to prevent the spread of illness in light of health concerns with the coronavirus, influenza and other respiratory illnesses" said Dar Elbert, administrator of Kossuth Regional Health Center.

All events, outside meetings and gatherings scheduled to be held at KRHC will be canceled or postponed through April 15. This includes the upcoming $5 Jewelry Sale, scheduled for March 26. In addition, the Auxiliary volunteer program will be suspended temporarily, to ensure the health of the volunteers.

"Our volunteers are a valuable resource and we don't want to put their health at risk. People who are older tend to be a higher risk for complications of coronavirus and influenza, and many of our volunteers are retirement age and older. We will miss their presence and hope to bring them back when our situation changes," Elbert said.

Visitor restrictions have been updated, with additional restrictions on the age of visitors and number of visitors allowed.

Patients in all areas of KRHC are restricted to only two visitors per patient. Patients will need to designate two people allowed to visit at the time of admission. In addition, visitors are encouraged to stay out of common areas of the hospital, including waiting rooms. Visitors must be age 15 or older. No visitors age 14 and under will be allowed.

All visitors must be free from illness, including:

• Fever

• Sore throat

• Cough

• Diarrhea

• Vomiting

• Runny nose

Limited exceptions, typically in the case of a terminally ill patient, may be allowed. Exceptions must be approved by KRHC nursing staff.

For more information about COVID-19, call the Kossuth County Public Health hotline at 515-295-4451. Online resources are available at www.cdc.gov or www.idph.iowa.gov. For more information about KRHC, visit www.krhc.com

Diocese Announcements:

In an unprecedented move, Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City issued mandates to the priests and deacons of his diocese Friday afternoon after consulting with his advisors regarding the current COVID-19 worldwide pandemic. The actions were made in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In his memo, Bishop Nickless has dispensed “all Catholics over age 65 and anyone, regardless of age, with underlying medical issues, from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.” Also, those with a sincere belief that they are at risk or are ill do not have to attend Mass.

The distribution of the Precious Blood in the form of wine in the chalice at Communion is to be suspended immediately. The bishop also “strongly recommended that Communion in the form of the Body of Christ, or host, be received in the hand as opposed to on the tongue.

Bishop Nickless has decided to cancel several diocesan events “in the abundance of caution,” including:

· The March 28 Women’s Conference in Storm Lake

· The April 2 Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City

· The April 4 Men’s Conference in Le Mars

· All deanery holy hours and meetings of priests and deacons in the diocese

The memo also explained pastors at all diocesan parishes are mandated to remove holy water from “hand fonts,” and must provide hand sanitizer at church entrances. Other mandates include:

· Greeters should refrain from shaking hands or touching parishioners and should not hand out bulletins or other materials.

· Remove missalettes, hymnals, papers and other loose materials from the pews. If missalettes and hymnals are distributed at the door, those should also be removed.

· Remind the lay faithful, if possible, to sit with some distance between one another.

· Take the collection in such a way that eliminates handing the basket from person to person.

· Suspend the procession of the offertory gifts and keep them covered on the credence table.

· Do not hold hands during the Lord’s Prayer, as there is no liturgical directive that requires this.

· Eliminate the Sign of Peace and the subsequent shaking of hands, as liturgical norms allow this to be omitted at Mass.

· Re-enforce the practice of hand sanitizing for Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.

· Be particularly mindful of cleansing the vessels used during Mass after each use.

· Refrain from greeting the priest and others after Mass with handshakes or physical contact.

Bishop Nickless asked that pastors consider the following two recommendations:

· Pastors are advised to evaluate all parish activities and determine whether or not they should be cancelled or postponed.

· Priests, deacons and extraordinary ministers of holy Communion to the sick at nursing homes and hospitals should follow the guidelines established by those institutions.

Regarding the diocesan Women’s Conference and Men’s Conference, Fred Shellabarger of the Office of Evangelization and Discipleship explained all preregistration fees will be refunded. The office will consider organizing similar events in the future when it is safe to do so.

This bishop also asked the clergy and staff to join him in prayer for all those throughout the world affected by the coronavirus to join him in prayer, as well as the medical personnel assisting them.

The public should follow www.scdiocese.org and the diocesan social media accounts in this rapidly changing situation.