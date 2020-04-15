Home / Home

Loan program changes, chamber funding aimed to keep firms afloat

Wed, 04/15/2020 - 11:04am admin1
City funds business aid
Alan Van Ormer

Numerous small businesses are temporarily closed and others that are open are struggling across the nation, including Algona. The city of Algona has stepped in to help.

“We just know that businesses in Algona are challenged and that they are impacted by the coronavirus,” said Algona Mayor Rick Murphy. “This is a way that we felt, as a city, we would be able to reach out and to help.”

At its April 6 meeting, the Algona City Council approved a resolution that authorizes the retail revolving loan fund (RLF) committee to develop guidelines and make loans in response to emergencies. 

