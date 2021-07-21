LIVING YOUR BEST: Pickleball gaining popularity, needs court

ALGONA—Pickleball has been the fastest growing sport in the United States and is gaining popularity in Algona and surrounding communities. Pickleball has been popular in the south for a long time. Algona residents who spend winters in the south we’re playing it and missed it when they came back to Algona.

Maxine Rooney (Max), has been spending her winters in Arizona where they play pickleball every morning. When she came back to Algona she started playing in the parking lot at Trinity Lutheran church. With no fence, she and her friends spent much of their time chasing runaway balls. “We can’t keep chasing balls forever,” said Rooney. Rooney went to a City Council meeting and asked if they could paint pickleball court lines on the tennis courts at South Park. “Within two weeks the lines were there and we could start playing on a court,” Max said.

