LIVING YOUR BEST: 'Nothing more fulfilling than helping others'

ALGONA—Dan Peterson has found volunteering at the Algona Senior Center to be a great way to spend his time helping others. Peterson was voted on to the board of directors of the Active Citizens of Algona (Algona Senior Center) at the beginning of 2021.

“I consented to go on the board of directors because I didn’t have any commitments in my retired life other than to my family. I have been a very active person and having no commitments was difficult for me to handle,” said Peterson.

As a board member, Peterson has been involved in fundraising, membership growth and arranging for the programs that meet the goals of providing education, entertainment and socialization opportunities.

“We want to make ASC a place where adults 60 and over can call their center for all things happening in their lives,” said Peterson.

Read the entire story in the Living Your Best special section in the July 22 Advance.