Live your best life

“Some people may not be aware of what we do and how we can help,” said Ben Kraus, one of three OT therapist at KRHC. The other therapists are Kim Dahlhauser and Sara Poeppe.

Occupational Therapy is different from Physical Therapy (PT) but work together to help people recover from an injury or illness and live independently. PT focuses more on fixing the actual injury. OT looks at what a person is unable to do because of the injury, illness or condition and finds alternative ways to accomplish those tasks. A doctors order is needed if they think OT will benefit someone.

