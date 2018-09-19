Home / Home

Little Al Foundation turnout higher than expected

Wed, 09/19/2018 - 8:51am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

BANCROFT — Matt and Tina Hubbard support Little Al Foundation events as much as possible.

The Little Al Foundation was there for them four years ago when they needed financial assistance for their daughter, Elaina, who was in a hospital with serious health issues needing specialized medical treatment.

The Hubbards said that little gesture eased their mind a bit. “Just the gesture was so heartfelt,” they said. “We have been supporting them because they supported us during a very bad time. We have made friends this whole time.”

Little Al Foundation provided gas and food gift cards for the Hubbards during their travels to the hospital.

For more on this story, please see the September 20th issue of the Kossuth County Advance

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here