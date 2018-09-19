Little Al Foundation turnout higher than expected

BANCROFT — Matt and Tina Hubbard support Little Al Foundation events as much as possible.

The Little Al Foundation was there for them four years ago when they needed financial assistance for their daughter, Elaina, who was in a hospital with serious health issues needing specialized medical treatment.

The Hubbards said that little gesture eased their mind a bit. “Just the gesture was so heartfelt,” they said. “We have been supporting them because they supported us during a very bad time. We have made friends this whole time.”

Little Al Foundation provided gas and food gift cards for the Hubbards during their travels to the hospital.

