Limited reopening

Iowa’s attempt at a slow reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic begins Friday, May 1, and includes Kossuth County.

At her daily press briefing Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds released a new proclamation that will allow certain businesses in certain counties to begin re-establishing a more normal operation, almost seven weeks after she shut down the state’s retail economy in order to fight the spread of COVID-19. The proclamation addresses the time period from May 1 through May 15, and it also extends the mandatory closing and operating restrictions on other businesses.

Find the governor's proclamation here:

https://www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/documents/disasters/proclamations/2020/PROC_2020_44_COVID-19_April27.pdf

