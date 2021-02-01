Limited doses available for February 10 clinics - call center to re-open Feb. 4

ALGONA – Local public health officials have announced an additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic on February 10, with Call Center hours of Thursday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for an appointment.

"The number of doses is still very limited, so if you don't get an appointment keep watching for additional opportunities," said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health and Community Health and Hospice director for Kossuth Regional Health Center. "We will keep offering more clinics whenever we receive more vaccines. The process of getting people vaccinated will take time, and we are doing our best with the doses we have available."

Phone registration through the Call Center allows individuals the opportunity to ask questions, book an appointment for a second dose and verify that they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

"We do have some people who are not able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine right now. To avoid wasting any doses and to keep our vaccine clinics running smoothly, these questions need to be asked beforehand, not when they show up to receive their vaccine," Nilles said.

The number of doses allocated to Kossuth County can change quickly, so most clinics will be planned no more than a week to 10 days in advance. Vaccine appointments are required, no walk-ins will be accepted.

Vaccine clinics will be held at the former Ernie Williams Harley Davidson building, located at 2701 Highway 18 in Algona. Participants will need to enter the building to receive the vaccine; it is not a drive-through clinic.

When coming for your appointment, please bring photo identification, wear a mask and arrive on time. If you have a relevant work or employee badge, please bring that also. The process of receiving the vaccine will take approximately 20 to 30 minutes, which includes a monitored wait time after receiving the vaccine.

For more information call the Kossuth County Public Health Hotline at 515-295-4450 or visit www.krhc.com.