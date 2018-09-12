Lights, Camera, Royalty!

Bishop Garrigon started off their homecoming festivities by announcing this year’s Homecoming King and Queen. Crowned queen was Emma Thul, of Whittemore, and crowned king was John Capesius, of Algona. The emcees, Bryce Garmen and Emma Lichter, announced each of the candidates as they walked through the gym in front of a packed gym full of the student body, family members and community. The emcees gave the background on each of the candidates, which included the couples of Megan Besch and John Capesius; Madelyn Cink and Billy Erpelding; Cacy Steinman and Eric Thul; Emma Thul and Gabe Trainer.

