Light Our Community Blue keeps giving

In a time when it is not uncommon to hear about crimes committed against law enforcement officers or negativity about the laws they enforce, lights of hope shine through, brandishing support for those officers who put their lives on the line for the sake of citizens.

Throughout May, a campaign went out across the nation to show support for law enforcement officers. Kossuth County was no different.

As part of the Light Our Community Blue effort, spearheaded by Algona Publishing Co. as a way to gather countywide support for local law enforcement, businesses placed signs in their windows and counters to sell blue light bulbs.

These blue lights were to light the town blue during law enforcement week from May 14 – 20.

Proceeds from the sale of these light bulbs, a portion of the advertising and subscription sales were to be donated to local law enforcement officials.

When the final numbers came in, it was decided these proceeds would go to support the Algona Police Department’s K9 Unit.

