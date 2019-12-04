Home / Home

Life in Prison

Wed, 12/04/2019
Victim's widow tells Winters, 'Your time is coming...'
By: 
Brad Hicks

Jeffrey Lynn Winters is now an inmate of the Iowa Department of Corrections after he was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 3, to life in prison without the chance of parole.

The sentence was automatic under Iowa law after he was convicted in Kossuth County District Court on Oct. 30 of first degree murder in the Aug. 27, 2018, slaying of Randy Page, 54 at Page's Lu Verne home.

