Library nears move home

ALGONA—While it’s later than originally planned, Algona’s new public library facility will be open sooner than recently expected.

What other description could there be more appropriate during an ongoing pandemic and supply chain crisis?

Algona’s library renovation project has been slowed due to delays in the delivery of steel shelving that will hold the books. The library was informed several months ago that the September delivery date was impossible and that it might be November or later for the shelves to arrive. To the surprise of Algona Public Library Director Lori Walton, those shelves arrived Monday of this week.

