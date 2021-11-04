Library moving home; you can help

ALGONA—The Algona Public Library staff and volunteers will begin the process of moving into the newly renovated facility on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The library will temporarily close during the transition. Library patrons may visit and check out materials through regular hours on Monday, Nov. 8.

The library will remain closed through the month of November. Library staff are encouraging patrons to stop by to stock up on books or library materials to prepare for the transition and temporary closure.

Walton said events such as the book club meeting will continue as scheduled.

“We know it’s been a long wait. We appreciate your patience as we complete this move and set up operations in an all-new environment,” said Lori Walton, director of the Algona Public Library. “We are looking forward to serving you in our new space.”

In addition to moving materials from the library’s temporary location on Highway 18, more items will be moved out of storage and onto the shelves. Being fully prepared to use the new space also involves training time for staff.

“We are blocking out the time we need to ensure all staff are trained and ready to operate in a different environment with all-new computer and phone systems,” Walton said.

At Monday night’s Algona City Council meeting, Walton thanked Boy Scout Troop 71 and the parents of the scouts and city employees for helping with moving the library. She announced that Erpelding and Voigt plans to have 24 volunteers assist in moving the library back to its home.

To learn more about the Algona Public Library or the upcoming move, please contact Walton by emailing aplibrarydirector@gmail.com or call 515-295-5476.