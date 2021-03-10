Library busy during relocation, reconstruction

ALGONA—The Algona Public library is not letting relocation due to reconstruction slow its service to the public. Several projects are in the works to keep the library staff and patrons busy.

Renovations to the library’s home on Phillips Street are in full swing. Jim Wolter from Henkel Construction Company said they are about 70 percent done with interior renovations and plans on starting renovations to the exterior soon. The floor plan includes a fireplace nook and coffee bar that is visually already taking shape. Wolter is confident they will make the May deadline.

See the March 11 Advance for the full story about library activities and reconstruction.