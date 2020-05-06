Libraries slowly integrate re-opening procedures

Kossuth County libraries will decide when they will re-open and how they will re-open after Gov. Kim Reynold’s proclamation that libraries may re-open if they follow certain guidelines.

“Our doors will not re-open to the public until the state’s new COVID-19 cases decline consistently for an extended length of time,” said Michele Espe, library director at the Fenton Public Library. “We hope and are planning for such good news by June.”

