Legislature begins: Local legislators talk schools, power, drainage, Medicaid

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Iowa’s state government finances have weathered the COVID-19 storm better than most states, and lawmakers across the board say whether that continues will play a central role in what the Iowa Legislature accomplishes in the 89th general assembly that started Monday in Des Moines. The traditional opening week of the session continued Tuesday evening when Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her State of the State Address.

A year ago, the pandemic forced the Legislature to recess in mid-March, and then it reconvened in the late spring to take up the remaining business matters at hand. Such an interruption is not expected this year, but that doesn’t mean things are back to normal.

“We are aware that the COVID-19 shadow is still hanging over our country and will affect this session,” said Rep. Terry Baxter, R-Garner, whose District 8 area includes eastern, southern and southwestern portions of Kossuth County. “As a result, I suspect things will again be a bit unusual at the Capitol this session.

