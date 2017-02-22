Legislators tackle CBA controversy

ALGONA — One day after the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors extended the collective bargaining agreement for two years, three area legislators provided their take on the issue to a packed house in the Algona Public Library.

At times the discussion became contentious.

Sen. Dennis Guth said the collective bargaining agreement was what the Senate worked on most of last week. In fact, at one point, he said the Senate debated the issue for more than 30 hours in one period of time.

“Some people have claimed it is going to take away their health insurance,” he told those gathered at the public library. “That is a false claim. It doesn’t take away anybody’s health insurance. It requires that all public employees are offered full time health insurance.”

