Legacy Ball to honor Curtis' contributions

Over the past 20 years, Scott and Sara Curtis have made invaluable contributions to the Kossuth Regional Health Center Foundation and Auxiliary. On Saturday, Nov. 2, the couple will be honored during the 16th annual Legacy Ball at the Algona Columbia Events Center.

The black-tie-optional event begins with cocktails and appetizers at 6 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., there is a gourmet meal prepared by Lacey Hassings of Lacey's Catering in Wells, Minn.

