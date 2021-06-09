Home / Home
Riding on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church float in the Ledyard Centennial parade were from left: Jane Doocy, Sister Blanche Marie Haag (partially hidden in background), Father Paul Bormann and Deacon Phil Doocy.

Ledyard Sacred Heart Parish marks 125th Sunday

Wed, 06/09/2021 - 7:52am admin1
By: 
Kim Wegener

LEDYARD — Sacred Heart Parish in Ledyard will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Sunday, June 13 with events scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day begins with a celebration Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. followed by a program at 11:30 a.m., a catered meal at noon and games from 1 to 4 p.m.

 

See the full report in the June 10 print edition of the Advance. Subscribe by calling 515-295-3535 or get single copies for $1.50 on newsstands starting June 9.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here