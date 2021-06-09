Ledyard Sacred Heart Parish marks 125th Sunday

LEDYARD — Sacred Heart Parish in Ledyard will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Sunday, June 13 with events scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day begins with a celebration Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. followed by a program at 11:30 a.m., a catered meal at noon and games from 1 to 4 p.m.

