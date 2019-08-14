Ledyard chicken feed, tractor ride coming up

The 53rd annual Ledyard Chicken Supper has become such a tradition that children and grandchildren are now coming back to help cook and serve the chicken for the hundreds of people that fill the Ledyard Community Center.

"There's a lot of history, and the event has built such a good reputation for having good chicken," said Dean Engelby, a member of the Ledyard Farm and Business Association. He has been on the cooking crew for at least 30 years.

