Learning from paper airplanes

ALGONA — If you were to drop a rock and a piece of paper at the same time, which would hit the ground first? The rock of course. Now what would happen if you dropped the same rock and paper again but this time, the air wasn’t there? How does something as simple as air effect this experiment?

This and many more questions are asked during the Paper Airplane Club meetings at the Algona Public Library.

Vera Scrivner is the head organizer of the club and puts together monthly activities for the children. “I get most of my ideas from various books I’ve found,” Scrivner says, “There’s no special skill needed to make the airplanes, you just need good listening skills and the ability to follow directions.”

Along with creating new airplanes, the children also learn math, reading and science skills. “I’ve taught some kids who can’t read yet and they can still follow the directions in the book simply by looking at the pictures and the arrows,” she added.

