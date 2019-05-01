Home / Home

Learning more about POW experience

Wed, 05/01/2019 - 4:00pm

Two book signings at the Camp Algona POW Museum will help people understand more about what happened to Kossuth County men and women during World War II.

The event is at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 4 in the back room of the museum on 114 S. Thorington St. Gail Kittleson will sign her book, "For the Cause," a novel involving the Bataan March. The other signing is for "13,000 Nights: Kossuth County, Iowa, Men in Axis Pow Camps in WWII."

Read more about this event in the May 2 Kossuth County Advance.

