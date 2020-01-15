Leaders tell EMS board to pursue funding

As many as 70 Kossuth County community leaders erupted in applause for the oddest reason during a Kossuth County EMS board meeting. It was after the board made its recommendation to ask the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors to place a tax increase on the ballot for EMS.

At the meeting Jan. 7, the EMS board made two recommendations to the supervisors. Fenton Mayor Al Miller suggest a third.

