Leaders tell EMS board to pursue funding
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:09pm admin1
EMS debates continue
By:
Alan Van Ormer
As many as 70 Kossuth County community leaders erupted in applause for the oddest reason during a Kossuth County EMS board meeting. It was after the board made its recommendation to ask the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors to place a tax increase on the ballot for EMS.
At the meeting Jan. 7, the EMS board made two recommendations to the supervisors. Fenton Mayor Al Miller suggest a third.
