Leaders tell EMS board to pursue funding

Wed, 01/15/2020 - 5:09pm admin1
EMS debates continue
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

As many as 70 Kossuth County community leaders erupted in applause for the oddest reason during a Kossuth County EMS board meeting. It was after the board made its recommendation to ask the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors to place a tax increase on the ballot for EMS.

At the meeting Jan. 7, the EMS board made two recommendations to the supervisors. Fenton Mayor Al Miller suggest a third.

Read all about it in the Jan. 16 Kossuth County Advance.

