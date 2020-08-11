Law enforcement address issues reps
By:
Alan Van Ormer
ALGONA—Law enforcement officials in north central Iowa counties are concerned about national issues that could impact their communities, as well as state issues they hope can be addressed in the upcoming Iowa State Legislature.
Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals said before the meeting with several area legislators that they want to lobby and be part of the process.
