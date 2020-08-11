Home / Home
Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals (left) has a conversation with Sen. Dennis Guth (center) and Rep. Terry Baxter before a legislative session that involved law enforcement issues at Algona City Hall on Friday, Aug. 7. Photo by Alan Van Ormer

Law enforcement address issues reps

Tue, 08/11/2020 - 3:22pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—Law enforcement officials in north central Iowa counties are concerned about national issues that could impact their communities, as well as state issues they hope can be addressed in the upcoming Iowa State Legislature.

Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals said before the meeting with several area legislators that they want to lobby and be part of the process. 

 

Read more in the Aug. 13 Kossuth County Advance.

