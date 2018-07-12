Stren Crouch has a vision of launching a paper airplane at the Kossuth County Fair.

“I usually work with paper airplanes,” Crouch said, adding that he would like to launch the paper airplane instead of throw it. “If I don’t make it right it isn’t going to work.”

Crouch, 14, who will be a ninth grader at Algona High School in the fall, said he gathered the information off of a YouTube video. “I was talking about ideas to do because I didn’t really have anything yet,” he said. “I try to do something new every year.”



For more on this story, please see the July 12 issue of the Kossuth County Advance