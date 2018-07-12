Home / Home

Launching a paper airplane at the Kossuth County Fair

Thu, 07/12/2018 - 10:34am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Stren Crouch has a vision of launching a paper airplane at the Kossuth County Fair.
“I usually work with paper airplanes,” Crouch said, adding that he would like to launch the paper airplane instead of throw it. “If I don’t make it right it isn’t going to work.”
Crouch, 14, who will be a ninth grader at Algona High School in the fall, said he gathered the information off of a YouTube video. “I was talking about ideas to do because I didn’t really have anything yet,” he said. “I try to do something new every year.”
 

For more on this story, please see the July 12 issue of the Kossuth County Advance

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here