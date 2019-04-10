Large investment should turbines dot county landscape

If three wind energy projects are constructed in Kossuth County, it could mean a $600 million to $750 million investment in the county.

“It appears the only thing that will exceed that value for tax purposes would be the agricultural land for the county,” said Brian Thilges, who owns land near Buffalo Center and is part of the proposed AMSHORE/Duke Energy Project near Ledyard. “The agricultural land would still supply the majority of taxes based on value, but wind generator capital investments will come in second. Nothing else will even come close from what I can tell.”

