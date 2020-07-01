Large building, former jail moved to Sexton

SEXTON—Two dissimilar buildings were the subjects of an easy move to Sexton on Wednesday, June 24.

“The move went very smooth. The route was good and friendly,” said Tom Mader, who along with his wife, Christy, are owners of Heartland Building Moving. “It was a little nerve-racking when we pulled out, but once we got on the street, we were fine.”

Ken Clark owns both buildings. One is a 44-foot-by-96-foot, 4-year-old Morton building, and the other is an old county jail.

