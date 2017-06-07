Large amount of county roads to maintain

Kossuth County has more than 260 bridges, more than 500 miles of pavement and an estimated 1,100 miles of gravel to maintain.

“The goal is to maintain the system so it benefits the users of it,” said Kossuth County Engineer Doug Miller. “We keep the road system in as good of shape as possible.”

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors has designated an estimated $9.9 million for bridge and road work in the next fiscal year, which runs from June 30, 2017 to July 1, 2018.

The budget includes an increase of $500,000 from $2 million to $2.5 million for bridge construction, an estimated $4 million for roadway maintenance and culverts and $2.6 million for new equipment and general roadway expense. The Board of Supervisors has also left an estimated $2.9 million for contingency funds.

