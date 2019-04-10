Landowner frustrated with trespassing issue

A Kossuth County landowner, who has not leased land for a proposed wind project in the southern part of the county, is frustrated with damage to his field.

“I wanted to make it aware to the county and to the residents that we are having issues with trespassing going on with the current surveying happening,” Nate Voss said during the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors meeting on April 2. “I wanted to pass this along to you guys to kind of see what I’m up against out there.”

Voss showed supervisors pictures documenting trespassing on his property and the damage it has done to his fields.

