Landowner disputes possible annexation into different drainage district

Doug Nelson doesn't think 40 acres of his land should be annexed into Drainage District No. 84. And, he believes he has shown proof the water does not surface-drain like engineering firm of Kent Rode, Bolton and Menk implies.

At three separate meetings Nelson showed the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors maps, photos, a tile map, and live video to prove his point.

Read the whole story in the Jan. 31 Kossuth County Advance.