Lakota woman murdered

LAKOTA — Early Saturday morning, authorities were summoned to the scene of an alleged domestic dispute turned deadly that left Krista Lynn Hesebeck, 38, of Lakota in her home dead.Autopsy results determined the manner of death was due to sharp force injuries. The Des Moines Register reported she had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body with a knife.

Her live-in boyfriend of 11 years, Chad D. Dietrick, 45, of Lakota, is being held in the Kossuth County Jail, charged with first degree murder and going armed with intent.

Brita Madison, Hesebeck’s close friend of 10 years, was shocked.

She said, “She was the most fun-loving woman. She was so nurturing and caring. She was always so worried about everybody else. She always put everybody before herself. She was so vibrant and funny. She was always quick to turn your day around. She loved her children. She loved her family. She didn’t have much, but if any mother’s love could be made an example of, she would be it.”

