Kueck will not run for mayor

Algona Mayor Lynn Kueck announced he will retire from his position at the end of his current term which is Dec. 31 of this year. Kueck made the announcement during the opening of the Algona City Council meeting Monday, July 15.

"It's been my privilege for the last 21 years to sit in this chair," Kueck began. "I have been honored; I've been humbled to serve the citizen's of Algona."

