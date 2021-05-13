KRHC a top 20 critical access hospital

ALGONA—Kossuth Regional Health Center has been named a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).

The Top 20 Critical Access Hospital award winners are chosen from a larger list of Top 100 hospitals, which is evaluated and produced by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Both the Top 20 and Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals (CAH) are identified through the Hospital Strength INDEX®, the most comprehensive and objective assessment of U.S. rural and CAH performance based upon market, value-based and financial measures.

“Being chosen as a Top 100 hospital earlier this spring was a great honor, and I’m even more proud of our staff for earning a spot in the Top 20 out of all the critical access hospitals in the nation,” said Dar Elbert, CEO/CNO of Kossuth Regional Health Center.

