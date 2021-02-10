KRHC renovation plan hearing set, CFO on the job

ALGONA—Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) will take the next step in a renovation project by holding a public hearing on the project next Wednesday, Feb. 17 at noon. The hospital board of trustees will hold a special meeting for the hearing.

The proposed $1.5 million project includes renovating areas for a 715-square-foot mechanical room addition; a 1,900-square-foot partial renovation in the surgery department for a new HVAC unit; and a 1,500-square-foot partial renovation of the existing clinic.

Meanwhile, a new chief financial officer, a Kossuth County native, is on the job.

