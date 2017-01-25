KRHC remodeling process underway

Renovation plans are underway at the Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) Clinic to make room for two new physicians.

Drs. John and Amy Schantzen, a husband and wife team, will be joining the KRHC team in October. The Shantzens are currently in their third year of residency.

Better access to care with reduced wait time for appointments will be achieved with the addition of two doctors, commented KRHC Administrator, Scott Curtis.

Presently, the clinic is comprised of four pods. Each pod is occupied by two physicians and contains three exam rooms, a space for the nurse, the coordinator and an office for the doctor on each side of the hallway.

