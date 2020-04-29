Home / Home

KRHC receives funds to help with pandemic

Wed, 04/29/2020 - 11:31am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Kossuth Regional Health Center (KRHC) in Algona will receive funds from two different programs to help with operations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The details are still fuzzy on how the Small Business Administration payback protection program relates to county hospitals,” said Dar Elbert, KRHC administrator. “The paycheck protection program helps us keep our staff gainfully employed during the pandemic we are in the midst of.” KRHC took out a loan for two and one-half times its average monthly payroll costs or $3 million. It is a 1 percent interest loan and is termed for two years. The loan will help offset the payroll costs for employees.

Read the full story in the April 30 Kossuth County Advance.

