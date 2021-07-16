KRHC reactivates Auxiliary volunteers

Auxiliary volunteers have returned to service at Kossuth Regional Health Center, with a new volunteer coordinator at the helm.

Barb Runneberg, Process Excellence and Quality Director at KRHC, took on the role of volunteer coordinator this year following the retirement of the previous coordinator, Shelly Harms. Volunteers have been on hiatus since March of 2020 when COVID-19 first emerged in Iowa. Following a volunteer orientation held July 9, volunteers returned to their duties in registration and other areas of KRHC as needed.

