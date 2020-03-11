KRHC prepares for COVID-19 coronavirus

Kossuth Regional Health Center staff and Kossuth County Public Health are advising residents about what they can do now to prepare for the potential spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

"At this point, our risk is quite low," said Martha Hoffman, infection preventionist at KRHC. "While there is no cause for immediate concern, we have an opportunity to prepare. We have and will continue to work with our local, state and national partners to be ready."

