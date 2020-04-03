Home / Home

KRHC opens area for respiratory care, limits visitors

Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:02pm admin1

ALGONA—As the state of Iowa continues to respond to health concerns about the coronavirus, or COVID-19, Kossuth Regional Health Center has responded by opening a respiratory care area and limited visitor and patient traffic inside the health care facility.

KRHC worked with Algona Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to turn the ambulance garage on the KRHC campus into a respiratory care area to specifically see patients with respiratory symptoms, such as a cough, fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Patients do need an appointment and are asked to call first before they come in for care, especially if they are experiencing those symptoms.

