KRHC to offer rapid testing for COVID-19; will be available soon

Kossuth Regional Health is one of 13 health care providers in rural Iowa communities to receive a rapid COVID-19 testing machine from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Training is underway with the new equipment, and KRHC officials hope to have testing available as soon as possible.

The Abbott Machine offers the ability to provide test results in minutes, instead of days. This equipment has limited testing capability, which makes it a better fit for rural areas rather than larger communities, when it comes to capacity needs.

"We are pleased to be able to offer rapid testing for our patients," said Dar Elbert, KRHC administrator. "Faster results are always a good thing, and we want to make this available as soon as possible. One thing to keep in mind is that testing criteria will remain the same. The types of patients we test will not change at this point, but the results from those tests will be available much sooner."

Machines were provided to KRHC and other communities after IDPH considered the population of elderly, number of long-term care facilities in the area, hospital capacity and whether the location could serve as a hub to several rural communities for testing resources. Governor Reynold's office made the announcement Wednesday night (April 15) that in addition to KRHC in Algona, machines will be sent to health care facilities in Marshalltown, Boone, Independence, Manchester, Mt. Ayr, Osceola, Red Oak, Spencer, Storm Lake, Washington, Waukon and to Columbus City, near the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction that has been shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst employees.