KRHC nurses adjust, prepare

Jennifer Meister prepares a baby bed at Kossuth Regional Health Center. The local hospital continues to deliver newborns and provide other health services while simultaneously preparing for what the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic may bring.

Katie Frerichs has had a hard time watching her senior, eighth grader and fifth grader miss out on sports, classes and normalcy. Brooke Winkelhorst continues to struggle to keep in contact with family and friends. Jennifer Meister is concerned about the uncertainty.

“Right now, it looks like we’ve prepared for nothing, but it could change very quickly,” Meister said.

One thing all three have in common is each day they put on their nurse’s gear and return to the forefront of the Kossuth Regional Health Center during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

