KRHC hierarchy sees changes in 2021

ALGONA—Consistency, a switch and a move to be closer to the family will change the leadership at Kossuth Regional Health Center in 2021.

Dar Elbert will continue as the chief executive officer under an agreement with MercyOne.

However, Ryan Warnke, the current chief financial officer, was recognized for his contributions during the November KRHC Board of Directors meeting because he and his family are moving to the Sioux Falls area to be closer to family.

Get more about the changes in store for 2021 at Kossuth Regional Health Center, as well as a status report about the impacts of 2020 on the hospital, in the Dec. 24 Kossuth County Advance.